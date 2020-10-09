Concealed Carry Nudges Toward 20 Million

Motivation?

The proverbial $64 million-dollar question is what motivates so many private citizens to jump through the hoops to be armed in public?

A quick glance at the urban landscape might provide one reason. Far-left city councils in places such as Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland and New York are feverishly pushing to defund or reduce funding for police departments. People see the demonstrations that occasionally become riots, read about their police departments losing money and manpower and act quickly to make themselves and their families safer.

A few weeks ago, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) and others estimated the COVID-19 pandemic panic combined with the violence erupting around Black Lives Matter protests led to the aforementioned 5 million new gun owners. These are people who may have formerly been gun control supporters or simply wanted nothing to do with guns.

That changed with images on the nightly news of buildings or car sales lots burning. It changed as news crews provided live shots from the middle of riot zones where masked anarchists exploited what began ostensibly as “peaceful protests” to create havoc.

A couple of weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Justice named three liberal-run cities as “jurisdictions permitting violence and destruction of property.” The media quickly shortened that to “Anarchist Jurisdictions,” and while that specific term does not appear in the official DOJ announcement, it quickly stuck.

The cities: New York City, Seattle and Portland.

While it’s tough for people in New York to buy guns, in Washington and Oregon, the law still recognizes the right to keep and bear arms. It’s been tough for citizens in either Northwest state to get a concealed carry license, but they’ve been buying guns in record numbers.