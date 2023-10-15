Kimber’s R7 Mako Compact Optics-Ready Pistol

Sight Science

On a short gun, the nearness of the front sight to the rear minimizes your eye’s ability to pick up on misalignment. If the barrel is twice as long, it’s twice as obvious and easier to correct. This is why some target pistols have a front sight sticking out well beyond the muzzle, and why longer barreled pistols are perceived as more accurate. Some are, but the human element is the bigger factor. Here’s where the optic makes things interesting.

By replacing two aiming coordinates with a single one, the only alignment required is between dot and target, rather than front, rear and target, which eliminates the sight alignment problem with short pistols. It also means your eye only has to focus on a single plane — the target — instead of three, which is not only faster but means you can see better what the target is doing and how it responds. This is a characteristic shared by the laser and it’s particularly valuable for a self-defense pistol.

But that’s not the end of the story: mechanical and electrical devices fail. While optics have proven themselves on rifles (some more so than others) they are not mounted to the rifle’s bolt and getting slammed back-and-forth at whatever X-hundred feet per second it is moving. I’m not throwing shade on the Crimson Trace optic on the Mako: It performed flawlessly, but we need to acknowledge the nature of the physics an optic has to overcome, and this includes having a backup plan if it fails. Wisely, Kimber included high-profile tritium sights from TruGlo that co-witness through the optic and use the same rear dovetail as GLOCK sights, which lets the Mako access its large aftermarket selection of sights.

The sighting channel in the base of the optic is a little narrower than the U-shaped notch and is visible in the bottom of the sight picture, something I noticed while handling the gun but not while shooting it. The front sight has a tritium dot surrounded by an orange-ish ring intended to make it higher visibility, while the rear has two dots. Having twice the tritium on the rear sight draws your eye to it, and not to the front sight, which is a universal problem for all three-dot night sights. While some makers address this by using a larger (and therefore brighter) dot up front, the Mako’s front dot is somewhat smaller and dimmer than those on the rear, particularly when viewed through the optic. I understand they are a backup system, but if you need them, you will need them fast and a brighter front relative to the rear is quicker to acquire.