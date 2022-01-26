Smith & Wesson Model 43c .22 — For Carry?

The Upsides Of A .22 Revolver

Over the past few years, every time a politician said they were going to take away our basic right to bear arms, I purchased a brick of 22s. There was an 8-year period where I had to dip into my savings to cover all of the gun-control threats. During the ammo drought, I had plenty of practice rounds. After January 20, 2021, I filled two closet shelves, buying a few rounds at a time. I have reloaded .22 LR before, but my preference is to keep a good stock of them.

This is the first upside of having a .22 revolver. A hundred rounds can be carried in a pocket. A .22 is not even marginal by defensive standards, but my experience with seeing gunshot wounds confirms .22s are also formidable in the right hands. Out of my 43c, Aguila SuperMaximum bullets come close to 1,100 fps and Stingers are right behind them. .22 cartridges are considerably more reliable than they were 10 years ago and revolvers don’t jam if the cartridge fails. If a zombie outbreak occurs anytime soon, I would be well equipped with my Henry H1001 and a Model 43c.

Shooting .357 Magnum cartridges in a lightweight gun can be painful. It’s good to practice with them regularly, but most perishable skills for the 340PD can be reinforced on the Model 43c. I got a Speed Beez speedloader and some Tuff Products QuickStrips to practice with it. In the time I can empty a five-round .38 cylinder, I am already on my reload with the Model 43c, with eight accurate shots on the target.

The Model 43c is made mostly of aluminum alloy with a stainless barrel. The backstrap and trigger guard even have milled areas for reducing weight. It has a matte-black finish, which seems to be rather resistant to pocket wear. I had a set of Crimson Trace LG-350 grips for it, so I put them on. Now it weighs 11.3 oz. (12.1 oz., loaded). It is the perfect pocket gun, as it is light enough for a pocket in my dress slacks.