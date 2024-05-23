Built for Tiny, But Comfortable

There are two stand-out “features” of the Beretta 3032 Tomcat.

First, the tip-up barrel system is perfect for a tiny semi-auto. By its very diminutive nature, admin functions like racking the slide can be a challenge. There’s not much to hold on to, and combined with strong springs, there are better ways to skin the cat for common functions like loading and unloading.

The tip-up system features a barrel hinged near the muzzle and released via a small lever on the left side of the frame about where a decocker would be on a DA/SA semi-auto. Push that lever forward, and the barrel flips up via spring action. With this system, loading (or unloading) requires no slide manipulation. Simply insert a loaded magazine, flip the barrel open, drop in a cartridge, and snap the hinged barrel shut. Since the pistol is a true double/single-action, no other manipulation is required to prepare to fire. That first shot requires a pretty heavy DA trigger press, but like other DA/SAs, subsequent shots are easy in comparison.

The second “feature” is the Tomcat’s palm-filling shape. Even with the factory grip panels, the grip area is generously sized—far larger than the single-stack, seven-round magazine requires for space. This is a good thing. One of the reasons that Kel-Tec P3AT was short-lived in my carry rotation is that it was literally too small to shoot using my moderately sized hands. I had to contort my grip to reach the trigger somewhat properly. Not so with the Tomcat. The generous grip size makes it easy to handle even though the entire gun is just 4 ¾” long. True, it won’t pocket carry quite as easily as something like a Kel-Tec or Ruger LCP because it’s not as flat, but it sure is easier to shoot well. To be clear, it does pocket carry with a proper holster; it’s just a little bulkier in the pocket. And it’s a cinch to ankle carry.