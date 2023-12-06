Nighthawk Custom Browning Hi Power

First Impressions

A drastic change from the familiar, iconic silhouette of the Hi Power is the first thing you notice — a beavertail grip tang. For decades, the original burr hammer of the Browning bit hands of most sizes, and did so tortuously to those with big hands. In the latter part of the 20th Century, the manufacturers changed this and went to a spur hammer biting only the fleshiest paws. Now, thanks to Nighthawk Custom, the beavertail on the test pistol is amenable to virtually all hands.

And it allows a Garthwaite hammer, which on the outside has a rowel shape reasonably close to the burr of the original Browning’s, but more to the point, has other advantages we’ll get to shortly. This surgery is done at the Nighthawk plant and it’s superb. Looking at the gun, you’d think it was born with the improved grip-tang in Belgium.

Next, you notice the trigger. Flatter and a bit straighter than classic. You think it’s changed in looks? Wait ’til you try its feel.

Sights are Heinie. Serrated across the part of the rear sight facing the eye, a notch big enough to see through and shaped so you can catch it on belt or holster to rack the slide in an emergency. The front is a “just-right-sizes” post with an old-school “gold bead” catching the eye reasonably well in daylight.

Finish is flat dark gray Ceracote on our test sample, serial number NHCB160801, and had what Nighthawk calls “matte stipple” on the front and backstraps of the grip-frame and the top of the slide. Stocks on our sample were thick, handsome and appeared to be Cocobolo, complete with the Nighthawk logo. The pistol came with two standard 13-round magazines, with the modification dating back to the 1990’s ending decades of complaints about the Hi Power. All thanks to a little spring on the lower spine of the magazine. You can turn the empty pistol upside down, butt to the sky, press the mag release button and watch the empty mag fly completely up and out of the gun.