A recent Rasmussen survey let some air out of the windbags who have been demanding defunding or dissolution of police agencies, revealing that 63% of American adults believe being a police officer is one of the nation’s most important professions.

Sixty-four percent are worried that “growing criticism” of police may result in a shortage of lawmen and women, and, thus, reduce public safety.

In addition, the survey, which was taken among 1,000 adults from June 21-23, produced a real stunner — more blacks (67%) are concerned about public safety where they reside than are whites (63%) and 65% of other minority Americans.

Perhaps not surprisingly, more men than women think being a police officer is one of the country’s most important jobs. More than 60% of both men and women are concerned about local public safety if criticism of police continues.

Another non-surprise is that 52% of Democrats think being a cop is an important American job, while 82% of Republicans and 60% of Independents think law enforcement is an important profession in the U.S.

This survey occurred in the middle of what appeared to be a national surge —at least among protesters — to take funds from police and even disband police departments. Rasmussen’s poll, which had a +/- 3%-point sampling error, found people under age 40 “are the most critical of the police but are still worried about public safety if there’s a shortage of police officers.”

What does that tell us? Simply put, people who sneer at cops still want them to arrive like the cavalry to save them from peril.

