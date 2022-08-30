A Fatal Encounter

Her new officer pulled over a young man for an expired license tag and an air freshener improperly hanging in the driver’s field of view. It was a small thing, but the FTO needed to see how her new officer handled people, so she authorized the stop. During the stop, Dispatch advised there was a warrant out on the young driver for failure to appear on charges of illegally carrying a gun and that there was an order of protection in which he was named as having threatened a young woman. Cops can’t ignore warrants, so an arrest was begun.

Other officers arrived as backup. The driver in question, Daunte Wright, age 20, was being handcuffed by the new officer when he suddenly broke away and jumped back into the driver’s seat of his running SUV. The trainee tried to grab Wright through the driver’s door and a supervisor who had arrived at the scene dove through the passenger door and tried to grab the gearshift.

Potter announced, “I’m going to TASE him,” and shouted the standard warning: “TASER! TASER! TASER!” But her chest-worn body camera could see what she could not: Instead of her left hand drawing the TASER, her right hand had drawn her department issue GLOCK 17.

She pulled the trigger.

The single shot tore through Wright’s chest and struck his heart. He was able to drive 500 feet before crashing and dying behind the wheel. Behind him, Potter was heard to say, “Holy shit! I just shot him!” She was seen to collapse to the ground at the scene, sobbing and totally overcome. At her trial the following December, she melted in grief again. She was found guilty of manslaughter in both the first and second degrees and is in prison.