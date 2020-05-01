Crime Surge May Follow Prisoner Release

Give it to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who candidly worried — after announcing the county jail had released more than 4,200 inmates to protect them from the coronavirus — about a “potential surge” in crime following the pandemic, according to KTTV in Los Angeles, the local FOX affiliate.

Villanueva is the sheriff who was sued by several gun rights groups for bouncing back and forth on shutting down gun shops in the county. Back on March 31, he withdrew the order.

Releasing thousands of prisoners is no small thing. In Washington, the state Supreme Court ordered Gov. Jay Inslee to take action in an effort to reduce the prison population. “Non-violent” prisoners are supposed to be released, especially those with short time remaining, and those who might be more susceptible to the deadly virus.

California is one of those states where gun shops are not considered “essential businesses.” That’s why there are a number of lawsuits now under way in that state. So is Washington, but at this writing, there had been no lawsuits filed, perhaps because gun shops were still operating with certain “social distancing” procedures in place and nobody had made any effort to close their doors.

Villanueva told the station his department was first in the country to begin the early release of jail inmates, starting back on Feb. 28.

With any luck, the “shelter-in-place” orders will soon be lifted. America may start getting back to some semblance of normality.

Gun stores should open back up where they are now closed, people should be returning to work, shooting ranges will be open, and maybe the past two months will become just a bad memory.

