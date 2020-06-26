The summer of 1876 was one for the record books — and not just because it was the United States Centennial anniversary.

This Thursday and Friday (June 25-26) marks the 144th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, also known as Custer’s Last Stand. It was a bad omen of things to come shortly thereafter, marking the true beginning of the end of the “Wild West.”

Roughly six weeks later in the Dakota Territory boomtown of Deadwood, James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickok was shot dead by Jack McCall on Aug. 2, 1876 while playing cards at Nuttal & Mann’s No. 10 saloon. Hickok could not get a seat that would put his back to the wall, leaving him wide open to the assassin’s bullet.

Just over a month later, on Sept. 7, Jesse and Frank James, Cole, Jim and Bob Younger, Clell Miller, Charley Pitts and Bill Chadwell arrived in Northfield, Minn. long enough to engage in a horribly botched daylight bank robbery. The gang was literally shot to pieces by armed citizens, a marvelous demonstration of the Second Amendment. According to various histories, they got a whopping $26.70 in the holdup — or roughly $650 today, given inflation. Either way, not an amount worth dying for.

Not only were all of these incidents linked by the fact they involved true “legends in their own time,” but the Model 1873 Colt Single Action revolver played a role in all three.

Alas, this correspondent doesn’t own a Colt SAA, but there’s a Ruger New Vaquero with a 7.5” barrel on my gunbelt that is nearly identical dimensionally, and that’s good enough for me.