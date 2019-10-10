Dan Wesson 1911 Wraith

The Details

Available in the classic .45 ACP, the Wraith is also being offered in 9mm and the heavy-hitting 10mm. The frame and slide are built with heavy-duty forged stainless steel and are coated in Dan Wesson’s distressed Duty finish for a fittingly rugged look. Non-distressed parts are finished in black.



The Wraith features G10 grips, which are stylishly stippled and provide a secure and tight-feeling gripping surface. The front strap and mainspring housing offer enhanced gripping surfaces with sharp 25 lines-per-inch checkering. A high handhold grip is possible with the undercut triggerguard, which promotes better control and stability while shooting. The extended grip and thumb safety are easy to operate, even with gloved hands.



A flared and lowered ejection port enables positive ejection of spent brass. The stainless-steel slide has both front and rear serrations for easy slide manipulation and press-check, while the magwell is beveled for easier magazine insertion during high- stress reloading.



The Wraith comes with a thread protector and ships with two magazines (8–10 rounds, depending on caliber), a signature series pistol case, barrel-bushing wrench, one cable lock and owner’s manual.