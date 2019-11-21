Dan Wesson DWX
The Hybrid We Didn’t Know We Needed
A hybrid is defined as combining something from two different elements. When the best of both are combined, a super-hybrid is the result. The engineers at Dan Wesson and CZ-USA did just this by blending the best features of a Dan Wesson 1911 and the CZ 75, forming the perfect union and providing serious shooters the benefits of both pistols.
Now competitors, concealed carriers and gun owners who want the ultimate in home protection can reap the benefits with the new Dan Wesson DWX and DWX Compact. The DWX combines the best traits of these established guns resulting in 9mm/.40 S&W pistols with Dan Wesson performance and CZ-USA quality.
1911 Meets 75
Taking advantage of the crisp Dan Wesson 1911 single-action control group and the high-capacity and ergonomics of the CZ 75, it’s easy to see where the DWX got its good looks.
Styled after the CZ 75, the DWX grip angle and contours offer shooters a familiar fit and feel. Available in full-size and compact frames, DWX models even use the same standard aluminum grips as full-size and compact 75s, respectively. The low-profile grips and beavertail allow for maximum comfort and control when shooting.
The DWX also makes use of existing CZ-USA magazines. The 19+1/15+1 full-size accepts P-09/P-10 F mags, while the 15+1 DWX Compact uses those from the CZ 75 Compact. Corresponding mag wells for the 75 series are also compatible.
Originally designed as a competition pistol, the DWX remains simple to operate and features a locked-breech barrel system proven for reliability and function, CZ-style takedown by means of the slide stop and a bushing-less barrel. The ambidextrous safety also promotes easy operation for both right- and left-handed shooters.
Fans of the 1911 and CZ 75 will also appreciate the DWX’s flat K-style textured trigger, square Commander hammer, checkered front strap and mainspring housing, long 1913 Picatinny rail and serrated top rib. And because many parts are also compatible with standard 1911s, the DWX can be easily tuned and customized to fit individual competition or carry needs.
DWX Details
The Dan Wesson DWX full-size is chambered in both 9mm and .40 S&W, and sports red grips with matching trigger and magazine base plates. Both pistols measure in at 8.52" long, 5.85" tall and 1.52" wide, and weigh 43 oz. Their match-grade barrels are 5" in length. Sights compose of a fiber optic front and flat black adjustable rear.
The DWX Compact is chambered in just 9mm, but is available with and without an under-barrel Picatinny rail. A red trigger is the sole standout component on otherwise duty finish guns. Designed for carry, models measure 7.57" long, 5.21" tall and 1.24" wide, and weigh in at 27.5 oz. Match-grade barrels are 4" in length. Sights compose of a front HD-style night sight and black Henning Battlehook rear.
MSRP of all four models is $1,799.
For more info: www.danwessonfirearms.com, Ph. (607) 336-1174
