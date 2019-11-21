A hybrid is defined as combining something from two different elements. When the best of both are combined, a super-hybrid is the result. The engineers at Dan Wesson and CZ-USA did just this by blending the best features of a Dan Wesson 1911 and the CZ 75, forming the perfect union and providing serious shooters the benefits of both pistols.



Now competitors, concealed carriers and gun owners who want the ultimate in home protection can reap the benefits with the new Dan Wesson DWX and DWX Compact. The DWX combines the best traits of these established guns resulting in 9mm/.40 S&W pistols with Dan Wesson performance and CZ-USA quality.