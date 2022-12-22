Dear Santa, Since I’ve been pretty good this year, I’m asking for something on the huge size, present wise. Please don’t think me greedy, as this present isn’t for me, exactly. However, its impact will directly affect me, and others like me.

As stated, I’ve been good, despite owning numerous firearms, like millions of others. Funny thing is my guns, or those of others, have yet to break any laws. And we both know everyone says guns cause crime.

I’ve yet to see any gun commit a crime by itself during my 27 years as a cop.

Every gun crime needs a culprit using said gun to pull off their crime. Like millions of other concealed carriers, I have not shot, intimidated, flashed, nor threatened anyone with my gun. I carry merely for the protection my family and self. Even though I shouldn’t, I’d risk my welfare, both physically and civilly, when seeing a stranger at risk of great bodily harm or death. It’s just my nature, as it is with millions of other concealed carriers.

As proven, concealed carriers are first responders, stopping crimes on almost a daily basis. Yet, you never hear about these interventions simply because it doesn’t fit the narrative of today’s mainstream media.