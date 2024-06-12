The Deep Magic of Dads

Certain Snakes Just Suck

Now, before you proceed any further, you need to ask yourself some hard questions. If you are the sort who aspires to swim cageless with sharks or hop the fence at the local zoo to snuggle with the grizzly bears, you might want to index on to some of the other superlative reading material offered by my comrades. I, myself, am deathly afraid of sharks and I feel grizzly bears are best appreciated from a distance, like on TV via National Geographic. I also absolutely despise venomous snakes.

I get it. God put everything here for a reason, even mosquitoes, politicians and water moccasins. I suppose cottonmouths do a fine job of keeping the frog population in check or some such. Whatever. I have attended a few moccasin envenomations professionally. I have also inadvertently stepped squarely on a giant example once while out walking in the woods with my kids. It felt like treading upon Arnold Schwarzenegger’s arm. That experience is likely why my hair is so uniformly gray today.

I’ve killed sixty-two in the lake that serves as my backyard. The latest was the day before yesterday. Nothing makes a bad day into a good day faster than ganking a big fat water moccasin. Don’t feel sorry for the local versions. We built the lake. They wouldn’t be here at all were it not for us. I’d just sooner not have them all over the place when I step out into my backyard to do something.