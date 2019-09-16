dinosaur hunting

Dry Firing And Red Dots

I’ll get right to it. Can I dry fire my handguns without using snap caps? I’ve been doing this off and on for several years without apparent damage to them but I’ve been told I should use snap caps. Do the gun models make any difference to this activity?



My second question is what are the pros and cons of red dot sights on pistols? Are these optical sights more accurate than the ones coming on my handguns? I’m a retired deputy sheriff and shooting handguns is a hobby of mine.

Phillip R. Martin

Joliet, Illinois



Good questions, Phillip. On the dry-firing, if the guns are modern centerfire guns, you’re fine. If it’s a rimfire, especially an old one, use snap caps or empty .22 cases (and rotate the cases now and again). But better to get snap caps for them. I think one of the best reasons to use snap caps is you’re assured the gun is unloaded. Dry-firing is an important part of honing your skills, but do it safely by keeping the guns and ammo well separated from each other and making sure the back-stop is safe.



On the “dot” sights, they’re not more accurate than iron sights, but if you can see the dot or image more clearly, it will be easier to shoot more accurately. The “single sighting plane” placement of the “dot” means you only need to focus on the target, the dot is sort of “magically” appearing on the target. Put the dot where you want the bullet to go and press the trigger. With irons you’re trying to keep three things in focus — the rear sight, front sight and target — virtually impossible. The downside is the fact electronic sights can fail, are bulkier than irons and it takes practice to become fast with one. On a personal note, I use dot-type sights on some of my .22 autos, both for small game hunting and targets and plinking. All of my defensive guns have irons. —RH

