Time to Opti-cize!

Next clean the factory dovetail of glue, grease and dirt. I like to dry fit a new part before I do anything else. Most times the part should fit. The EGW part is aluminum, and that makes fitting easy using hand tools. On the first try my mount started into the slide dovetail easily. It moved about 1/4″ into the slot with finger pressure from either side. This is good. I want a fairly tight fit so the optic won’t shift during recoil.

I use an aluminum drift, just a small scrap of aluminum rod about 4″ long. I like to wrap one end in duct tape to prevent scratches on my new part. Since this was close to fitting I just used a small hammer to tap it home. I like the Brownells 3/4″ gunsmith hammer with a brass head on one end and nylon on the other.

Once again tap with increasing force until the optic base in the middle of the slide dovetail. You can use a pencil to mark the middle of the slide and the middle of the base and then hammer into place until the lines meet.

The kit includes setscrews for the base to secure it in the slide dovetail. I give it a little shot of brake cleaner and add a dab of (red) LocTite # 271. Now the Venom optic is held on the base with two Allen screws and four positioning studs. For these screws I’ll use low strength #222 purple LocTite for easier removal when changing batteries.

Pretty straightforward, eh? Now go forth and DIY upgrade!

For more info: www.egwguns.com, Ph.: (215) 538-1012

