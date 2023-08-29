DIY Revolver Modifications

Tuning

All revolver shooting for self-defense is double-action. Cocking the hammer for a single-action shot is dangerous. The single-action trigger pull weight is too light, especially with a pistol that has had reduced-weight springs installed. Under stress, you lose dexterity and feeling in the fingers and cocking increases the chances of firing a negligent shot. Also, revolvers are not made to be de-cocked. It can be done but isn’t something that’s safe to attempt, especially under adverse conditions. Do not cock the hammer.

The double-action trigger on most revolvers is heavy, with weights of up to 10 or 12 lbs. This heaviness, which can vary over the stroke, the distance the trigger must travel and sometimes a hitch or gritty feel make it difficult to smoothly stroke the trigger. Tuning the internals reduces the trigger’s weight to a manageable amount and smooths out the action throughout the entire stroke. Trigger reset — forward movement to fire the next shot — should also be slick, without any hitches. Every part inside the gun is polished or honed.

Replacing the revolver’s springs is a balancing act. The goal is to reduce the pull weight, which also decreases the striking power of the hammer against the primer. Springs in a competition pistol can be tuned to a specific ammo/primer combination, but this can be too light for rounds with “harder” primers. Defensive pistols should fire any factory ammo you feed them; your favorite load may not be available. Best to go a little heavier on the springs, then test with a variety of rounds. Installing an adjustable strain screw allows you to fine-tune the weight.

There’s much more to tuning a revolver than just replacing springs. A smooth trigger stroke is achieved by honing and polishing the internals. There’s no great gain in “reworking” just a few of the parts. When every part is addressed, seemingly “small” improvements add up to a large gain. The difference between the trigger in a factory pistol and one with a tuned action is significant.

Obviously, there’s too much involved here to list everything involved in tuning the wheelgun. I recommend starting with Jerry Kuhnhausen’s “Shop Manuals” and some of the great videos on tuning by Jerry Miculek.

Tuning also includes cutting a new crown on the barrel. This improves accuracy, even on a new factory revolver. A caliber-specific brass pilot goes in the barrel to keep everything aligned and the cutters will work with a variety of calibers. The pilot and cutter are attached to a “T” handle and you apply a little arm power.

I normally start by squaring the muzzle. Use plenty of cutting oil, apply light pressure and turn in a clockwise-only direction. Remove the setup constantly to clean metal shavings from the cutter and barrel and re-oil. This ensures a smooth cut and extends the life of the cutter. After squaring the muzzle, the crown is cut in the same manner. If the barrel diameter is large enough, counter-sink the crown to help protect the muzzle. Final cleanup is done with a round-tip brass tool mounted in a hand drill using a lapping compound.