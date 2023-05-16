Does Grip Material Matter?

Does grip material really make any significant difference in your shooting performance? In many cases, it probably matters little. On the flip side, if the gun is shifting during recoil or is uncomfortable, grip material may be a consideration.

Factory grips run the gambit: neoprene, plastic, composites, wood of all varieties, synthetic and horn, just to name a few. What some prefer on a T/C Encore may be totally different than what we like on a revolver. Likewise, the grip to help dissipate obnoxious recoil on a .500 S&W Magnum will probably take a different turn on a rimfire pistol. Depending on the particular application, a smooth grip may be a better choice than a checkered one. Or perhaps a subtle texture with finger grooves might fit the bill. Deep, sharp checkered grips are not exactly comfortable on heavy kicking revolvers but may be ideal in other circles. Highly polished wood might be pleasing to the eye but has a slippery feel to it — the reason checkering can be beneficial. Regardless of what grip material works best for you, a properly fitting grip is a good starting point.

When I was searching for specific grips for purpose-built handguns, I turned to some folks who offer a wide variety of options. Take Gary Reeder, for example. He provides some really neat-looking Mongolian stag grips and fits them on the customer’s gun. There are also several options for laminated and exotic wood. I had Gary install some Corian grips on a Ruger Super Blackhawk, which came out looking nice with a flawless fit and finish. The Corian is very durable and comes in various colorations.

Weather resistance may be a factor for some when considering grip material. Rubber is utilitarian, durable and resistant to water, humidity and heat. There’s nothing wrong with rubber or polymer grips. I’ve been shooting an S&W Model 610 with factory rubber grips and couldn’t be more pleased. These grips have a soft, subtle texture with slight finger grooves and feel very comfortable when touching off 10mm rounds. On the other hand, I have custom, aftermarket grips with finger grooves and subtle thumb rest that’s the cat’s meow on a Contender .17 HMR.