Don’t Tread on Us

NSSF Weighed In
While the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) didn’t immediately issue a statement, we contacted the organization and learned NSSF had been working with the White House and Department of Homeland Security “to ensure the firearm industry is included is the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) list of critical infrastructure.”
A statement from NSSF noted, “At the local level, firearm retailers are often the primary source of firearms and ammunition for local law enforcement agencies. The public safety mission of these agencies is needed now, more than ever. At the same time, law-abiding Americans have the God-given right to keep and bear arms, protected by the Second Amendment.”