The Basics

Trigger control simply means making the gun fire after sight alignment and sight picture have been established. Some say you should be surprised when the gun goes off, while others want to know precisely when the gun will go off. Me? I’m stuck somewhere in the middle. When I start my trigger press, I’ve already established my sight alignment (the front sight is centered and leveled between the rear sight notch) and have transitioned to sight picture (my front sight is on target to what I want to hit).

While maintaining sight picture, my trigger finger starts its slow, steady press. Through repetition, I have some idea of when the hammer should fall, but I’m not thinking about that. I’m concentrating on my front sight, trying to push the front sight through my point of aim, as my trigger finger maintains its slow, steady press. When the gun does fire, follow-through is automatic because of my intense concentration level.

Shooting DA is harder than shooting SA, but once you’ve mastered the longer DA pull, your educated trigger finger will be able to master the triggers of any gun. With more practice, your DA trigger press will begin with sight alignment, with the gun firing as soon as sight picture is made, as in combat shooting. It will become one continuous, fluid motion. A complex task, it is obtainable with practice.