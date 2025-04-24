Own a Piece of History

Our friends at Rock Island Auction have a doozy of an auction coming up on May 2. In it is famed fast gun shooter Ed McGivern’s S&W M&P — a .38 Military & Police Model of 1905 Fourth Change Double Action Target Revolver, serial #286600 — he used for setting the world record by shooting five shots into a one-inch group at 20 feet in 9/20th of a second. The gun is mentioned in McGivern’s book, “Fast and Fancy Revolver Shooting,” written in 1938. The gun is in Lot #1540 in the May Premier Firearms Auction.

The revolver has matching serial numbers on the butt, right grip panel, cylinder and barrel. The barrel has standard S&W markings. McGivern swapped the original Marble Sheard front sight for a King Custom gold beaded blade. He preferred a gold bead for the front sight. The rear sight is an adjustable “U” notch. The revolver wears a set of S&W medallion checkered walnut grips. Two plaques on the gun’s frame have McGivern’s documented record times on them.

For the actual target used by Ed McGivern in an Aug. 20, 1932, demonstration, see lot #154. As noted by the serial number on the target, this revolver was also used by McGivern to set five shots into a 1-inch group at 20 feet in 9/20th of a second, a record he still holds today.”

This record-breaking gun was shipped to the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. in Montana on Sept. 26, 1917. The gun had a 6-inch barrel, Marble Sheard front sight, blue finish and checkered medallion walnut stocks. Roy Jinks states that a factory letter verifies McGivern used the revolver to set his early speed shooting records, and the record times are documented on two gold plates mounted on the frame.

The gun comes with letters documenting former owners, including Col. Rex Applegate. The gun was also owned by S&W Vice President Douglas B. Wesson, who obtained it from McGivern. In 1999, the gun was purchased by Mike Priwer. It makes you wonder who the next lucky owner will be after the auction.