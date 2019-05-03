Carry a knife, period. Benchmade’s Bugout is the sort of design or style you want. The 3.24" drop-point blade is big enough to do work, the “grippy” handle keeps it where it belongs, the Axis lock is rock-solid and the reversible pocket clip checks off all the boxes. The fact it looks great is icing on the cake. Yeah, I know, it’s $750, but you don’t need to buy this exact knife, just get something so you can cut if you need to! Still, it’s awfully nice, ain’t it? www.benchmade.com