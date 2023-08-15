Eggshell Skull: the Case of the Vulnerable Victim

Court Proceedings

Florida law allows for a pre-trial hearing, essentially a mini-trial, with both sides presenting evidence and the defense requesting the charges be dismissed. Judge Kemba Lewis did not accept some exculpatory evidence and declined to dismiss. This one was going to trial.

The trial took place in Dade City, Fla, in the first week of February 2023 in the court of Judge Gregory Groger. Opposing one another was an all-star cast of attorneys. Mr. Bell had hired the firm of Hendry & Parker. Don Hendry was the older of the pair, and the most experienced, with many self-defense cases under his belt. Kris Parker was a skilled orator. He gave the opening and closing statements, while Hendry handled most of the direct examinations of his own witnesses and cross-examination of the other side’s. At the prosecution’s table were Hannah Tait, a young but talented attorney who had been working the case from early on, and Andy Garcia, a long-standing and highly respected veteran of the courtroom as lead prosecutor.

As an expert witness for the defense, I was not allowed to be in the courtroom until after I had testified, so I had to rely on the impressions of those who were there during the state’s case. While the prosecution usually tries to keep armed citizens who could identify with the defendant off the jury, that’s tough in Florida: The six jurors and two alternates impaneled included several men and women who owned firearms, some with permits to carry, and one who admitted he owned so many guns he couldn’t give an exact count.

Some who were in the courtroom when the Ex and the Bouncer testified thought they were under the influence of something, claiming their testimony seemed slow and confused. The general consensus was Don Hendry absolutely destroyed the credibility of each of them on cross. The lead investigator admitted he had never been trained in homicide investigation and had not seen the critical video of the incident prior to making the decision to arrest and charge.

When it was the defense’s turn, those who had treated Mr. Bell testified to just how disabled he was at the time of the shooting. The brain surgery had affected his eyesight, with one eye looking far left and the other looking far right. (One doctor said, “Like a hammerhead shark,” having to constantly turn his head to focus on what was happening around him. The prosecution would, in closing argument, turn this into “hammerhead shark, a predator seeking its prey.”) The medical testimony spoke to his terrible vulnerability to head blows and made clear the fact it was something close to a miracle that he had been able to survive the assault, fight back, and drive his attacker away from himself, his mother and his child.

What I can “testify” to is what happened when I was in the courtroom speaking for the defense. Among other things, we were able to establish that a man lunging at you as if to take a gun is not an unarmed man but a man reaching for a gun. Judge Groger, in pre-trial motions in limine, determined the jury could not see the video I had done showing a man 10 feet away with a gun could be disarmed in three seconds … but did allow a live demonstration. Kris Parker, who towers over me and is much younger, faced me 10 feet away directly in front of the jury box holding a dummy GLOCK as Don Hendry ran the stopwatch. I disarmed him in … three seconds.

Whether you are shot in the back or the front is determined by whether or not the point of the bullet’s entry is in front of, or behind, the lateral midline. I showed the jury this line starts at the crown of the skull, passes down across the ears and across the shoulder seam of your shirt, down the side seams of that shirt and of the pants (or the common peroneal nerve).

The Bouncer stated from the beginning he was facing Bell when the first shot struck him in the shoulder near the neck. It was a graze wound, with the “skin tags” clearly showing front-to-back bullet travel … consistent with a man whose upper body was forward coming toward the man with the gun. The second hit, according to the alleged “victim” himself, was in the shoulder — a classic entry wound just behind the top edge of the shoulder, a classic (larger and more ragged) exit wound in the tricep near the armpit, and totally consistent with a front-to-back shot on a man charging the shooter in a “football tackle” position. The Bouncer testified from the beginning and at trial that when he came under fire, he went down on all fours and turned toward the door. The third shot went left to right across a fat roll in the Bouncer’s lower back, near-missing the spine, when he was down on all fours in a posture that would look to a visually impaired man (among other things, there was medical testimony in the case that a broken nose causes lachrymation, tearing, which is literally “water in your eyes”) like a man still lunging toward the shooter. The fourth shot, of course, never touched the Bouncer. He was out of the hospital in a couple of hours. His wounds weren’t much more than “boo-boos.” Our demonstration got that across to the jury.

The defendant took the stand after I did. Nearly five years of therapy had made him much more balanced and poised. I was told he did great in both direct and cross-examination.