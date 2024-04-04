Elmer’s 600-Yard Shot …

Shot Heard ‘Round the World

One of Elmer Keith’s greatest and most controversial acts is the alleged shooting of a running mule deer buck at 600 yards. Are you kidding me?! No one can do that! For the record, I have no doubts about the authenticity or accuracy of those shots. We’re all born with given gifts; Keith was shooting a six-gun.

Keith grew up hunting grouse and rabbits with a .32-20. sixgun. Later, he competed on the Idaho National Guard Rifle team, competing at Camp Perry several times. He routinely shot out to 600 yards or more on different courses of fire, so he was familiar with what 600 yards looked like. Secondly, he knew the terrain very well from which the miraculous shots occurred.

Lastly, Keith shot the same gun, a 6.5” S&W .44 Magnum and ammo, just days prior to the hunt, with friend Judge Don Martin. Elmer said, “I spotted a rock at what looked like 500 yards from the road. I told Don to stop the car and turn off the motor. The rock was about 3 feet long and 18” high.

“I rested my arms out the window, held up some front sight and tried it. It was low. I held up more front sight and managed to hit the rock the next five shots. Judge Don Martin said I seen it, but still don’t believe it.”

If you can’t believe a judge, who can you believe? Both Keith and Judge Martin paced the distance off to the rock.