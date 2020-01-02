Riding inside the slide is a 416 stainless button-rifled barrel with 1-10 twist and 11-degree crown, customized with attractive Ed Brown Tread flutes and coated in a black DLC or “Spectrum” multi-color finish. The barrels are also threaded 1/2x28 with included thread protector, making them suppressor ready.



Combined with a re-engineered extractor that mates perfectly with the barrel, the Match barrels have no preference for lead or jacketed bullets, providing exceptional reliability and accuracy.



Moving under the slide, Ed Brown partnered with industry-leader Apex Tactical to insert a trigger that offers the best and most consistent pull, release and reset, in conjunction with safe operation and function. Custom-machined pins turned on Swiss-type machines add to the ultimate precision fit of the Accuracy Rail and trigger, as well as aid in easy assembly/disassembly.



Leaving no stone unturned, even the frame’s magwell and the provided magazines were given a custom touch. Adding the signature Ed Brown Low-profile 360-degree Magwell, the enlarged opening allows for fast and secure reloads under stressful conditions, while its rugged aluminum construction is sure to stand up to everyday carry and competition use for long, reliable service.



Meanwhile, the hard anodized, custom-machined baseplates are the perfect companion to the enhanced magwell. Shipping with two magazines, one baseplate is low-profile while a taller profile baseplate offers a greater gripping surface for easy manipulation and additional capacity.