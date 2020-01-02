Fueled By Ed Brown
While varying slightly, each Fueled M&P M2.0 features custom internal and external components that go beyond the average DIY gunsmithing, as factory stock pistols are broken down, machined and rebuilt top-to-bottom.
Starting at the heart of the pistol, the factory rail block is replaced with a fully machined, over-sized block fitted into the polymer frame. This Accuracy Rail block, as Ed Brown calls it, improves fit and barrel lock-up, allowing them to squeeze the most accuracy possible out of each pistol.
The slide is machined from 17-4 stainless steel with three recessed window cuts and finished in black DLC (except the stainless slide MP-F3 pistol) for stylish good looks and rugged use. The top is also cut for an optional Trijicon RMR/SRO, with matching cover plate included.
But the slide assembly wouldn’t be complete without a re-engineered extractor, machined aluminum backplate with horizontal serrations, and a custom set of iron sights. Standing at suppressor height to allow for easy silent shooting or red dot co-witness confirmation, an AmeriGlo Pro-Glow tritium sight sits up front with a plain black rear.