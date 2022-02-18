GLOCK G44 .22 LR

Familiar Look and Feel

From the outset, the G44 looks like just another GLOCK. It came in the same style case and looked like a G19 Gen5, but with an extra magazine and four extra backstraps to adjust the grip size. The true difference lies in the weight. The GLOCK G44 with an empty magazine weighs less than 15 oz. The 9mm G19 weighs almost 24 oz. Its similarities to its 9mm cousin emphasize the G44’s value as a rimfire training tool. It’s also just plain fun. I passed it around on the range to see others’ reactions. Several GLOCK owners were surprised and excited to discover they could shoot a gun similar to their carry gun but with almost no recoil and less expensive ammo.

Making a semi-automatic .22 cycle reliably can be a challenge because there’s just not enough pressure in those cartridges to cycle a heavy slide. That’s why most .22 pistols have been blowback models with fixed barrels and some sort of charging handle. They just don’t operate like our heavier caliber guns. GLOCK solved the problem by making a lightweight slide out of a hybrid steel polymer that retains the strength necessary for long-lasting durability. Although the frame is very similar to the G19 and other GLOCK models, the rails are smaller and lighter, resulting in less friction. The resulting engineering makes for a gun that functions reliably when using clean, modern ammunition. Does it work perfectly with everything? No, but it will work with enough ammo brands and types for you to enjoy your outings without the aggravation of failures to feed or eject.