Guns, Ammo & Toilet Paper

Brownells To The Rescue

Anybody who tinkers with firearms and reloads his or her own ammunition will invariably break something. And if it hasn’t happened to you, just wait. Fate will get around to you.

Recently, while putting together some loads for a .257 Roberts, my primer tool of many years and hundreds, if not thousands, of uses, finally conked out dramatically. It didn’t just break, it busted! But, after 30-some years of service, I got my money’s worth and then some.

Years of experience have taught this correspondent about Brownells. If they don’t have something in stock, it may not exist. Every time I’ve gone to their website, they had exactly what I was looking for, at a reasonable price, with pretty swift shipping. Letters have taken longer to reach my door than a Brownells package.

The tool I owned is apparently no longer made, so I got a better one. Less than a week after placing the order, a box showed up.

In the past, I’ve relied on Brownells for a few gun parts, several screw sets for handgun grips I’ve built, and some tough little plastic cartridge boxes. If you reload ammunition, you’re going to need several of these things, guaranteed.

Incidentally, Brownells recently joined forces with [email protected] in an effort to combat the coronavirus threat, providing computer power to the fight. A company news release said [email protected] is “helping with an international effort to understand the molecular structure of the virus in hopes of finding ways to defeat it.” They enlisted Brownells for “computer space and computing abilities to execute computer modeling simulations” that help speed up the process.

The report said Brownells would donate “at least 1,300 hours to the project and run approximately 200 simulations on behalf of COVID-19 research.”

“We are committed to helping protect our country by virtue of our personal protection and sustainability products,” said Brownells IT Director Curt Graff, “but we see this as a way to support the international community in a time of significant need.”

Support them at Brownells.com