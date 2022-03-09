Life Lessons in Star Trek

Star Trek is one of the most beloved science fiction franchises ever created. Gene Roddenberry crafted the original series as a classic traditional western set in space. He described the show in his original pitch as a “wagon train to the stars.” Along the way he introduced the world to a slate of beloved characters and spawned eleven distinct TV series and thirteen feature films. If you’ve never seen any of those, and both of you know who you are, you might want to just go soak up some YouTube while the old folks talk.

The original series ran for three seasons from 1966 through 1969. I cut my teeth on syndicated reruns in the early 1970’s. I’ve seen every episode.

The effects are crude by modern standards, and some of the writing is admittedly a bit sophomoric. Where Trek really shines, however, is in its character development. Despite being set amidst strange new worlds, these stories are still nonetheless about people. Roddenberry and his writers outdid themselves with their original characters.

Captain Kirk was clearly the alpha male. A hotheaded, passionate leader, Kirk was a leap first, think later-sort of starship captain. By contrast, Mr. Spock was his antithesis.

Per the backstory, Spock was a Vulcan. Gradually over countless generations, the Spock’s people excised emotion from their culture. The Vulcan worldview was based upon dispassionate logic. Spock often served as a foil for Kirk’s emotional humanity.

So, who cares? It’s just a TV show. Get too deep into this stuff and folks will start to think you have no friends and live in your parents’ basement. Ask me how I know this. These characterizations are important, however, because they can reflect on stuff in the real world.

I read someplace years ago what character attributes best predicted professional success. It wasn’t social status, resources, a nurturing homelife or innate intelligence. Those things are important —to be sure — but they were not the primary determinants of an eventual peaceful, productive, successful life. The single most critical factor was one’s capacity to control one’s emotions. This is intuitive if you think about it.