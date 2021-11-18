Making Babies

Delivering babies was one of the more rewarding things I got to do during medical training. I actively sought out the experience and caught sixty of the slimy little rascals before I moved on to other things. It was equal parts satisfying and ghastly.

This evening’s Mom was originally from someplace in South America. She spoke some kind of jungle language but nothing else. Her husband spoke the jungle language as well as Spanish. One of my nurses spoke both English and Spanish while I speak English or nothing at all. Once all these pieces of the machine were in place, we had a telephone chain most tenuous. This was her sixth baby, and he was coming, ready or not.

The interplay in the delivery room was truly comical. Mom would say something, and dad would translate to the nurse. The nurse then translated for me. My responses followed the same circuitous path. I suppose we were communicating after a fashion. There’s literally no telling exactly what made it back to mom.

I had the very best of intentions. I was occupied on the south end, while dad managed the north. Whenever mom did anything particularly well I would enthusiastically give her an OK sign with my free hand. At each iteration her eyes would grow wide with surprise. I found out later that the OK sign meant something very different in her culture than it does here. Awkward.

Translational challenges notwithstanding, we got the baby into the world safe and healthy. When I departed later to clean up, I bumped into one of the labor and delivery nurses. She had clearly been crying. She said, “Come look at this.”

I accompanied her into the waiting room and found five Hispanic children. The oldest was maybe nine and was clearly serving admirably as the ad hoc mom for the rest. The youngest was less than two. They were all well-behaved and sitting quietly on the floor. These were the older siblings of the baby I had just delivered.

My nurse who spoke Spanish inquired when they had eaten last. It had been more than a day. Mom and dad were both occupied, and they didn’t have anyone else.

We gathered the kids up and moved them into the break room. We then bought a big bag of hamburgers at the hospital McDonalds. Those kids ate every scrap and all but licked the wrappers clean. Once mom recovered sufficiently, they all disappeared. We never heard from them again.