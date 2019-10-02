Mindset Matters Most

Assess, React

How we react is critical after we assess danger. Sometimes, simple avoidance is all it takes to prevent a dangerous confrontation. Other times, we need to react, to neutralize our threat. This is where proper training is paramount! Under stress, we all revert back to training. If you have no training, or have not mentally rehearsed what you’d do when you’re confronted, you’re going to stand flat-footed, with the proverbial deer in the headlights look.



Any training is better than none at all. At least, it will get the gears turning in your head with more possible options at your disposal. Self-defense courses are good too; the more you learn about possible threats, the better off you’ll be when facing them. Be aware of your surroundings while constantly rehearsing in your mind how you’ll react should something happen.



You may have the best of the best gun, holster and any other self-defense gear, but if you don’t know what you’re doing with them, or are not well-practiced in their use, or more importantly, are hesitant during presentation, you’re asking for trouble. You’ll be hindering yourself if you lack the confidence to do so, and have whatever you’re presenting taken from you.