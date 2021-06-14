Silver Screen Legend XXIV - Dedicated to Richard Boone

There are many great causes and nonprofits out there, but the Happy Trails Children’s Foundation is unique. They are the only known children’s charity in the United States to actively support the shooting sports, the Second Amendment, and responsible gun ownership.

Much of this is due to the heavy participation and support received by Western celebrities Roy Rogers and Dale Evans prior to their passing. 2021 marks the 24th year Colt’s Manufacturing Co. LLC has partnered with the organization to give away special themed firearms to raise money for severely abused children.

This year, the foundation’s Silver Screen Legend XXIV drawing is dedicated to actor Richard Boone, who was made famous by his performance in the Have Gun — Will Travel television series. Boone starred in over 50 films, earned two Emmy nominations and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He saw action as an aviation ordnance man, aircrewman and tail gunner on Gruman Avenger torpedo bombers. Adding to the mystique, Boone was the nephew of famous frontiersman Daniel Boone!

Donors have the opportunity to win a Colt Single-Action Army revolver in .45 Colt with a 7 ½” barrel. The Colt blue finished handgun has a color case hardened frame engraved by Conrad Anderson of Mesa, Ariz. An authentic Buscadero-style holster and cartridge belt matching the one worn by Boone in Have Gun — Will Travel accompany the revolver. Both come from Alfonso’s of Hollywood, thanks to Omar Pineda. In addition to the revolver, the tribute package includes a rare Richard Boone commemorative Winchester Model 94 .30-30 lever action rifle from America Remembers.

The foundation is selling tickets for $10 each or 11 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held December 11, 2021, and the winner does not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit the Happy Trails Children’s Foundation, a charitable non-profit organization, and donations are tax-deductible. Order tickets by calling 855-788-4440, by mail to Happy Trails Children’s Foundation, SSL XXIV, 10755 Apple Valley Road, Apple Valley, CA 92308 or by visiting HappyTrails.org.