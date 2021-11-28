First Thoughts

I’ve fallen into the same trap described above. My go-to carry gun is a 1911-style .380 acp and it’s tiny. It has a relatively small capacity (7 with an extended magazine) but is easily concealable, lightweight and attractive. Over the past year I’ve found myself thinking more and more about moving up to a 9mm. Something with greater capacity but the same style and concealability. Enter the Ronin EMP 3″. Though larger and a tad heavier than my existing carry gun, it immediately stole some of my affection.

First off, it’s beautiful. The point of a carry gun isn’t to be seen, but I still appreciate the satin silver Cerakote frame, hybrid checkered wood grips and blued slide. More importantly, it handles nicely. My hands wrapped neatly around the 24-ounce pistol as if they had always done so. The familiar feel of a 1911 combined with hybrid checkered/smooth grips and a reduced size frame contributed to this feeling. Unlike other compact 1911 pistols, the EMP shortens the pistol frame, not just the barrel and slide, making for a reduced grip circumference.