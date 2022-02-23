It’s also nice catching up with current academy staff who run the LEOSA program. Being in the brotherhood of “the greatest show on earth” is unique, to say the least. And yes, I include female officers in this group. As a sworn officer, you’re entrusted the welfare of the citizenry. Sometimes this entails the handling of dire situations. Through training, the experience of senior officers and the grace of God, the outcome is usually peaceful. It’s during these moments bonds are established.

Time picks up momentum and before you know it, your service with the department, but more importantly, daily interaction with shift mates, is over. The brass ring is finally in reach. Retirement is bittersweet. The weight of the world is off your shoulders, but strangely, you liked it! Sure, we always complained about it, and everyone does, but deep down, you felt you were making a difference. You’ve been a cop over half your adult life, and it feels strange leaving the team.