The .45 Colt is my favorite handgun cartridge. Its voluminous case allows it to be loaded heavy in strong revolvers like Ruger’s full-size Blackhawk and Redhawk models, but it can also be loaded down to black powder velocities of .45 Schofield and lower. It’s this versatility that makes the .45 Colt such a grand cartridge.

I have a pot full of lead alloy melting in my RCBS casting furnace with an old ‘70s vintage Lyman 454424 4-cavity mold sitting on top of the pot, doing its pre-heating ritual before a casting session. There’s just something nostalgic casting with an old mold, of even older bullet design, designed by the grandfather of cast bullet shooting, Elmer Keith. It just feels right.

Filling the cavities one by one, waiting for the liquid lead alloy sprue to solidify, I strike the sprue plate with a section of hickory handle from a broken shovel. The gate swings free, cutting the sprue, and I open the mold halves, dropping shiny, perfectly cast slugs onto an old soft towel so as not to warp or dent the fragile slugs. As they cool, they will return to their original hardness, ready to be sized and lubed.

I used to size/lube the traditional way with an RCBS lube sizer and traditional bullet lube but have switched to Powder Coating (PC) because it is easier, faster and I believe provides better results while shooting. Bullets can be driven faster without fear of leading with a softer alloy, and it increases accuracy, as the slugs swell more under pressure, filling the grooves of the barrel better as they spin to freedom.