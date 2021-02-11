King Mirrored Front Sight
The King Gun Sight Company of San Francisco made custom sights from the early ’30s through WWII. They also made custom guns with their sights, ribs and grips. One of their most famous designs was their mirrored front sight, which used an angled mirror installed in the sight base, reflecting any ambient light onto the front sight. Highly collectible, they are both hard to find and expensive. Skeeter Skelton even wrote of its uniqueness, having a custom gun built using one.
Fermin allows one to step back in time, accessorizing any gun or custom build with such a unique sight. Using modern materials, the highly polished, stainless-steel reflector is more durable than the original. Its bright design allows one to add a bit of history to any gun.