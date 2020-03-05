When I was a teenager, my father frequently told me I should become an attorney because I had a knack for arguing. Well, I didn’t go to law school, so I’m sharing with you as a layman. If any of this information strikes a chord with you, make sure you have an attorney or legal service company create the necessary documents. But I hope this gets you thinking.

The career path I did choose has allowed me to encounter folks who’ve worked hard and accumulated some assets, one of which is a nice gun collection. A chief concern of many is what happens to the gun collection when they pass or become unable to use them. There’s a solution that might work for you, and I first became familiar with it while dealing with suppressors.

Dealers in suppressors and other NFA items usually have some type of relationship with a law firm that can create a “Trust” for purchasers of NFA items. When I bought two suppressors several years ago, I engaged the services of the attorneys at U.S. Law Shield to create an NFA Trust to hold those suppressors. For some of the reasons you’re going to see, I transferred my non-NFA firearms into that Trust.