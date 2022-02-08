Hornady RAPiD Night Guard Safe

The keypad accepts a four- or six-digit user-entered code and is activated by touching the clock display. I especially like having multiple forms of entry. Be careful about obvious fingerprints on the touch screen as they may be a dead giveaway something is not as it seems. Some choose to attach RFID tags to the back of their phone or some other item that is always within reach for easy access.

At 18 lbs., the safe is heavy, but can definitely be picked up and carried off. (Hopefully no one is raiding your house and if they do, you’ve already popped open the drawer and retrieved your firearm. If you are concerned, the safe comes with a 1,500-lb. rated security cable and has pre-drilled mounting holes inside.