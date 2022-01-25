Yes, it’s me again. The girl with the smallest ears ever. While I’m a big fan of custom ear molds and products, something I don’t often talk about are over-ear earmuffs. Why? Because until now, I’ve only had one option.

When I first started shooting my dad slapped a pair of Howard Leight Impact Sports on me. They slid down to my neck and combined with foam plugs that didn’t fit at all, to some degree I pushed myself to shoot. I enjoyed it but it hurt some. Having protection didn’t matter much if it wasn’t the right kind. Determined to remedy the issue, my dad went out to the local sporting goods store and came back home with a pink pair of Caldwell low-profile e-max. They fit and I shot with them for years, though I not so secretly couldn’t wait for them to break. The headphones worked great, but I desperately wanted a green pair. I’m really not a pink sort of gal.