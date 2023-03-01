Online Exclusive: EXECUTIVE ACTION

Rival Arms X1 Red Dot Sight

Written By Handgunner Staff
Rival Arms has expanded its offerings with the X1 Red Dot — a 3 MOA red dot ideally suited for use on defensive pistols, target pistols, rifles, hunting and defensive shotguns.

The base offers an RMR-compatible mounting system for slides featuring an RMR optic footprint and the sight includes a mount for quick installation onto any Picatinny rail. It boasts an IPX7 water-resistant rating and a generous 29x17mm multi-coated objective lens.

Digital push-button controls allow the shooter to quickly select one of 10 brightness settings. Windage and elevation adjustments in 1-MOA/click increments come via a flat-blade driver bit.

MSRP: $379.48

rival-arms.com

