Sport Ridge Self-Adhesive Reactive Targets

How exciting can paper targets be? As necessary as they are, I almost always forget them when I head to the range. After a while, they all start to look the same. Some people have gamified targets; others have themed them. Many you can still simply print off the internet. I’ve tried all kinds of targets and for shooting by yourself, there is nothing better than peel-n-stick reactive targets. Recently I was introduced to Sport Ridge.

Sport Ridge offers three target sizes, a 5.5″ round bullseye, 8″ round bullseye and a 12.5″x18.5″ oval. I found the 8″ round circle most useful.