If you ask Roy, he’ll tell you the new Springfield Armory Echelon just might be the perfect duty pistol. It’s also a solid option for anyone in the market for a full-size 9mm.

A modular handgun, the Echelon uses a removable chassis/fire control group. Springfield calls it the Central Operating Group (COG), which is the serialized legal “firearm” containing the trigger, striker, sear, etc. The system can be easily moved between available grip modules to create a firearm that fits perfectly in your hand in seconds.

