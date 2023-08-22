Online Exclusive: Ignorance Is Bliss

Springfield Armory Echelon

The Perfect Duty Pistol?
Written By Roy Huntington
3

If you ask Roy, he’ll tell you the new Springfield Armory Echelon just might be the perfect duty pistol. It’s also a solid option for anyone in the market for a full-size 9mm.

A modular handgun, the Echelon uses a removable chassis/fire control group. Springfield calls it the Central Operating Group (COG), which is the serialized legal “firearm” containing the trigger, striker, sear, etc. The system can be easily moved between available grip modules to create a firearm that fits perfectly in your hand in seconds.

For more information, visit springfield-armory.com.

For targets like the one used by Roy, check out our friends at Axle Targets.

Want to see more First Looks? Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to get them delivered straight to your inbox.

3

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Managing Medical...
Before I went to medical school, I assumed that doctors generally knew what they were doing. Reality is not infrequently something else altogether.
Read Full Article
Cajun Gun Works...
Cajun Gun Works, founded by David Milam, offers an extensive line of action parts for the popular CZ pistols, primarily hammer-fired models.
Read Full Article
picture of springfield armory echelon pistol
First Look:...
Is the Springfield Armory Echelon really the perfect duty (or defensive) handgun? Maybe. Retired police officer Roy Huntington shares why.
Read Full Article