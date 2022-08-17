The Wilson Combat EDC X9 9mm defensive handgun sports a 3.25″ subcompact barrel and slide assembly. The 15-round, high-capacity 9mm 1911 X-frame is similar in size to a traditional compact, single-stack 1911, and accepts a high-capacity magazine with a grip smaller in circumference than a standard 1911 while retaining traditional 1911 controls. The screwless X-frame design uses hammer spring tension to keep the aggressive traction Wilson/VZ G-10 starburst pattern grips securely in place.

Other features include a Tri-Top slide profile with user-replaceable front sight, single lug tapered cone match-grade 1911 barrel, rear Tactical Concealment Battlesight and a rugged, user-replaceable extractor. The EDC X9 comes with two 15-round magazines, weighs 27.6 oz. (unloaded) and has a 1.5″ at 25 yards guarantee.

Base price: $3,145

wilsoncombat.com