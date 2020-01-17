Five Seconds, 15 Yards, One Shot: Could You Do It?

Sudden and Un-scheduled

Violent acts typically happen suddenly, and they’re not on a fixed schedule. Crazy killers don’t call ahead to declare their intentions.



These factors make Wilson’s cool-headed response to the monstrous violence even more remarkable. The veteran firearms instructor and former reserve sheriff’s deputy seemed to be dealing well with the incident in an interview broadcast by one network a day later.



According to the Crime Prevention Research Center’s most recent estimate, more than 18.6 million of us are licensed to carry. Wilson and several other members of the church congregation have formed a volunteer security team. One of their colleagues, Richard White, was the first man shot.



In the video, White clearly can be seen reaching for a handgun, which appears to have been tucked somewhere near small-of-back. He seemed to have some trouble drawing the gun, giving his killer time to swing the shotgun muzzle in his direction and fire. One second later, the gunman has chambered a second round and swung the gun on church deacon Anton Wallace and fired.



It was then the killer turned and headed toward the front of the church as members of the congregation were scrambling for cover. By this point, four seconds have passed since he drew the shotgun, and Wilson has drawn his SIG SAUER P229 and taken aim. Two seconds later, it’s over, and at least seven other armed citizens can be seen in the video, guns drawn, closing in on the downed shooter and carefully shuffling fellow church members out of harm’s way.