FN 503
A slimmer and trimmer version of the FN 509, the new 9mm, striker-fired, polymer-framed FN 503 was purpose-built for concealability without compromising on the company’s design, performance or reliability standards.
Measuring 5.9" long, 4.6" tall and 1.1" wide with a weight of 21 oz., the FN 503 is smaller and lighter than the FN 509 Compact, and is similar to the SIG SAUER P365 and newer Springfield Armory Hellcat. However, unlike those micro-pistols with half-stack magazines, the single-stack FN 503 offers a capacity of six rounds — eight with an extended magazine.
Still plenty of firepower, the FN 503 houses a 3.1" barrel with recessed target crown and polished chamber and feed ramp under its snag-free slide with dovetailed, low-profile three dot iron sights and rear cocking serrations.
Moving down, the metal trigger is arguably best in class, and breaks at a crisp 5–7 lbs. The frame features a skateboard tape-style texture for a positive and comfortable grip no matter the conditions. Other features include an external extractor, loaded chamber indicator and oversized controls for easy operation.