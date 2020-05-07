In 2017, the firearms industry was taken by storm by the U.S. Army’s Modular Handgun System (MHS) program. One of the many handguns to come out of the competition was the FN 509, a full-size 9mm striker-fired pistol with sharp lines and distinguishing textures.

The gun proved to be hugely successful with shooters and has since been expanded with Tactical, Midsize and Compact models in black and Flat Dark Earth with optics mounts.

In the years following, handguns have gotten smaller and slimmer as the number of people carrying continues to grow. Never one to fall behind, FN America announced the FN 503 — and it’s a perfect packing piece.