Eagle Grips: S&W J-Frame Round Butt Rosewood Secret Service Grips

If you’re going to carry a classic snubbie there’s nothing wrong with making yours aspire to its suave and debonair reputation, is there?

To elevate your pocket revolver a few notches on the cool scale, check out the Secret Service grips from Eagle. These Rosewood panels are smooth and silk and look exceptionally classy.

But it’s not just an appearance upgrade. Those smooth grip surfaces feel great in the hand while facilitating better concealment. Smooth wood allows fabric to fall and position naturally around the grip. Rubber or plastic grips can catch and bind, at least a little. The end result is less printing when you pocket carry.

The Secret Service grips are also flush with the base of the revolver frame, minimizing overall bulk.

MSRP: $89.95

EagleGrips.com