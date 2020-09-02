Williams Adjustable Sights: Ruger Single Six
Who needs a Ruger Single Six? Why, everyone! In fact, if I ever run for President, my campaign slogan will be, “A Ruger Single Six in every home, and better yet, two!”
While the factory sights are just peachy on their own, you might consider an upgrade, especially if you’ve got aging eyes or a desire to have sights effortlessly leap into view. The Williams Adjustable sights fit the new model Single Six revolvers and mount easily with screws: no dovetails or sight pushers required.
The aluminum front sight housing supports a fiber optic tube and partially protects the light rod with three supports. The rear sight uses a “U-shaped” fiber tube to provide flanking dots around the aluminum assembly’s notch. The rear is fully adjustable for both windage and elevation, so you tweak the point of impact to your preferred rimfire ammo.
MSRP: $64.95
WilliamsGunsight.com