Generating Some Patina

Fun Part

I have a dear friend who saw a Rossi 92 I have I did the “patina” dance to and he dearly needed one too. He supplied me with a brand-new current Rossi 92 and I went to work on it. His charming wife also snuck me a Heritage SAA in .45 Colt to surprise him with. Keep in mind there’s little right or wrong here, just do it a bit at a time so you don’t get into too much trouble.



First off, get the rifle stock or grips off. I like to remove the shiny finish and if the stain is “walnut” I like to change that to a more reddish finish like the old Winchesters. “Home Depot” stain works fine, just get a color you like. You don’t need to do it though. Then I use a bit of kinda’ heavy chain and whack the stock or grips some, leaving good dents. Use a pipe wrench if you want. Scratch some marks, put some sharper dents and dings around and maybe even drag it along the rocky dirt a bit. Depends on how “worn” you want it. Playing fetch with the pooch can add some interesting marks. “But hey, no chewing!”



Then put the wood on the rifle and the grips on the handgun. Remember, guns “wear” with the wood or grips in place, so “age” it that way. You’ll find the creases and crevices, nooks and crannies will keep some finish on a “real” old gun, so yours should look the same. To get off old finish it depends on the finish. Some bluing — isn’t — it’s more like paint, so I like to “wear” this using a “Scotchbrite” type pad. Get three or four grits, finishing with the finest. Rub over everything and you’ll begin to see what’s happening. The high spots get worn, like real wear. For bluing, you can do the same thing, or any rust remover can help out, and Birchwood Casey makes a dedicated one. Go slowly and use it sparingly with Q-Tips and small patches. You don’t want it all gone — just some. I like to ding up the screw slots too using a badly fitted screwdriver. Bang the metal bits of the gun on a vise or something and drag ’em in the rocky dirt some too. Have fun. I’ve been known to wet the bare metal down and let it sit outside for a week or two to rust, then rub this out some. You’ll get the hang of it. I know all this goes against everything you feel about a “new” gun — but be brave.