God’s Van de Graaff Generator

A Van de Graaff generator instantly transforms the skinniest Physics nerd into an acne-ridden, lightning bolt-shooting god of thunder. It was the highlight of my high school physics experience. A Chinook helicopter in dry air is the same thing — only way more so.

Uncle Sam knows this, so the first step whenever you are hooking up a sling load is to touch the cargo hook with a grounding pole. As the aircraft in flight isn’t grounded and the tires are rubber this zillion-volt electrical charge is harmless to the flight crew. However, grab that hook without grounding the aircraft and you’re in for the ride of your life.

We had been picking up those big boxes for an hour or more. Our station was shut down for a few minutes while they cycled in another group of trainees, so I pivoted the aircraft to give us a clear view of the other bird, set down, and pulled the engine condition levers back to save gas. That’s when I saw it.

There were two guys standing on top of the big steel box as our sister aircraft maneuvered into position. This was the era before Kevlar so they both wore WW2-vintage steel helmets. I noted to my fellow pilot that neither man had the grounding rod.

It’s not necessarily that these guys were stupid, though that could quite possibly have been the case. They were just stressed and forgot something important. Before I could get on the radio an arc of static electricity several times brighter than the sun leapt from the cargo hook into the nearest man’s head.

This poor slob convulsed and flew backwards like, well, he had been struck by lightning. He dropped off the tall metal box and began flopping about like a beached carp. I could swear his uniform was smoking.

After a few minutes they got him up and walking, albeit at a pronounced list. In classic Army fashion, the instructors put him at the back of the line to try once more. I bet he never forgot that grounding rod again.

Subscribe To American Handgunner