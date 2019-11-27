Against that, the National Rifle Association, which is based in Virginia, spent just over $300,000. Bottom line, NRA was outspent by at least 8-to-1 and on top of that, voter turnout was reported at about 40 percent.



You cannot win if you don’t have the financial resources to finance a campaign, which includes getting voters fired up enough to go to the polls.



Earlier this month, Bloomberg provided a big hint that he is going to enter the Democrat primary race. He doesn’t need to raise any money, since he’s worth somewhere north of $50 billion.



Less than a year remains before the critical 2020 election for president and the entire U.S. House of Representatives. Additionally, most state legislative elections are next November. Anybody with a spare $10 million is encouraged to get involved.



If you’re less financially endowed, get together with other gun owners and support some local candidate or organization.



