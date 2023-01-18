Handgun Hunting Reflex or Tube?

The old adage, you can’t hit what you can’t see, is true. I guess a follow-up could be, the better you can see, the better you can hit. Often, I see handgun hunters who have acquired a new handgun asking others what optic would be best. While some prefer to hunt with irons, many seek some optic enhancement. There are many factors to consider before rushing out and purchasing an optic.

What gun and caliber are you shooting? At what distance do you anticipate shooting? What’s the longest possible shot? Are you hunting prairie dogs or big game such as wild boar, black bear, or whitetail deer? These and other factors weigh in on the final decision.

Scopes are an option, especially if you’re shooting prairie dogs at 200–300 yards. Some handgun hunters prefer scopes regardless of distance or game. However, many revolver and semi-auto shooters are leaning toward red dot sights. Most red dot sights for handguns do not offer any magnification but still provide desirable results for hunting purposes. This is especially true when shots are 100 yards or less. A lot of game is taken inside the confines of a football field.

Red dot sights come in basically two forms — reflex and tube type. I’m not advocating one is better than the other for hunting and every individual may have his personal preference. Reflex sights are smaller and take up less room on the gun than tube versions. Over the years, I’ve shot several brands of reflex sights, and today there are many options from various manufacturers.