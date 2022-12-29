Hits, Misses, Pointers & Setters

Jeepers Keepers

The reason I commiserated so much with the female officers when it came to using the restroom had to do with belt keepers. Keepers are leather straps with two brass snaps used for securing your duty belt to your pants belt, keeping your duty belt from shifting while drawing your gun.

When finally getting the chance for relief the females had to remove at a minimum, four belt keepers, then their Sam Brown duty belt. Then undue their garrison belt, drop their britches, and finally get to the matter at hand, all while dancing a jig, depending on severity. As you can see, men have it a lot easier. We simply unzip, retrieve, expel, return, zip and we’re done. Mission accomplished! That’s not to say men don’t have their own problems.