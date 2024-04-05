Home Security

Early last month, a former staff writer for the Washington Post penned an Op-Ed about the night a total stranger entered his home at about 2:35 a.m., walked up the stairs and past his bedroom — his wife was out of town on business — and down the hallway.

This is the sort of thing which sometimes leads to unpleasantness for unlucky homeowners in jurisdictions where city policies go soft on criminals but hard on law-abiding citizens who own guns. In this particular case, as recounted by journalist Fredrick Kunkle, there were some unpleasant moments, but nobody went to the hospital. The intruder didn’t even go to jail.

Many years ago, I raced to respond to a plea from my mother-in-law about a person in her home. Of course, I arrived faster than the sheriff’s deputies. When they did arrive, many long minutes after my two brothers-in-law appeared as my backup, the “unwelcome guest” got a free ride to a padded room at a hospital for mental evaluation. So, incidents such as Kunkle’s get my attention, especially when they involve a fellow journalist.

His column, headlined “I’m glad I had a gun. I’m even happier I didn’t use it on an intruder,” was a mix of emotion and self-exploration. He had a .357 Magnum in hand when he confronted this fool and told him to leave, but Kunkle said the guy apparently never saw the gun. Here are a couple of excerpts which might get a reaction from readers:

“I called 911. While a dispatcher assured me the police were on their way, I heard the guy rummaging in the kitchen — whether to find an exit or arm himself with a knife, I had no idea.”

“I loaded the revolver, grabbed a flashlight and moved quietly toward the stairs. I left the house dark to give myself an advantage but turned on the flashlight so I could see. I was also thinking about the legality of what I was doing.”

“I aimed the flashlight at his face and started yelling. ‘I told you to get the f— out of here!’ I shouted, again as loud and as threatening as I could … He crossed the living room, sat on the sofa and started mouthing off again, saying, ‘What’s with you, man?’”

Kunkle said the intruder eventually left, and police found the guy a short distance away. Kunkle declined to press charges. His essay stretched more than 2,050 words, and he concluded how glad he was that he didn’t shoot the guy.